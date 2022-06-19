News

Ekiti guber poll good test run for 2023 – PSC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has described the conduct of the Police (officers) in the Ekiti governorship election “as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General Election”.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr. Biodun Oyebanji as the winner of the hotly-contested election, after polling a total of 187,057, to defeat 15 other contestants.

In a statement, Sunday, by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission noted that the professionalism displayed by policemen, and personnel of other security agencies on election duty, made the exercise largely peaceful.

According to Ani, the exercise witnessed massive deployment of police officers from different Commands and formations of the Force, thereby giving voters a sense of security.

“The Ekiti State Governorship Election held yesterday, June 18th 2022 was largely peaceful and orderly. The Nigeria Police Force, the lead agency, in collaboration with sister agencies, such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS, Federal Road Safety Commission, etc, were professional and  their conduct satisfactory,” Ani said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

