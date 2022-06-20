Ekiti Guber: Poll good test-run for 2023, says PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has described the conduct of the Police (officers) in the Ekiti State governorship election “as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General elections.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the hotly-contested election, after polling a total of 187,057, to defeat fifteen other contestants.

In a statement issued yesterday, by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the commission noted that the professionalism displayed by policemen and personnel of other security agencies on election duty, made the exercise largely peaceful.

According to Ani, the exercise witnessed massive deployment of police officers from different Commands and formations of the Force, thereby giving voters a sense of security.

The statement reads: “The Ekiti State Governorship Election held yesterday, June 18th 2022 was largely peaceful and orderly. “

