Ekiti Guber Poll: S’Court Ruling Has Laid Rest Dispute By Opposition – Minister of Trade

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has applauded the Supreme Court ruling which upheld Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji as the winner of last year’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The Minister in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo said “The judgement of the court has laid to rest all misguided rumours and innuendos by the opposition party, particularly the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Chief Segun Oni disputing the outcome of the election”.

He said with the petition dismissed by the court, now paves way for the Governor to concentrate on implementing his electioneering promises made to the good people of the state.

He lauded the efforts of Oyebanji at reuniting the people behind his administration through laudable programmes and ongoing urban renewal programmes, assuring that the Governor would continue to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

He called on the people of Ekiti State” to rally round the Governor to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the state on the path of sustainable progress”.

