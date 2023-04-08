Ekiti Guber Polls: S’Court ruling has laid to rest dispute by opposition, says Adebayo

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has applauded the Supreme Court ruling, which upheld Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji as the winner of last year gubernatorial election in the state. The Minister, in a statement yesterday, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo said; “the judgement of the court has laid to rest all misguided rumours and innuendos by the opposition party, particularly the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Chief Segun Oni disputing the outcome of the election.” Adebayo said that with the petition dismissed by the court, the Governor can now concentrate on his electioneering promises made to the good people of the state. He lauded the efforts of Oyebanji at reuniting the people behind his administration through laudable programmes and ongoing urban renewal programme, assuring that the Governor would continue to meet the expectations of the people of the state. He called on the people of Ekiti State “to rally round the Governor to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the state on the path of sustainable progress.”
