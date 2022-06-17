Ekiti Guber: Showdown as APC, PDP, others test might

After months of political intrigues, the people of Ekiti State head to the poll tomorrow to elect a successor to Governor Kayode Fayemi in what promises to be a stiff contest given the strength of the parties and candidates in the race. FELIX NWANERI reports

O ver 900,000 registered voters in 177 electoral wards across 2,445 polling units in the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State will troop out tomorrow to elect a governor, who will pilot affairs of the state in the next four years. Indeed, the stake is high as the outcome of the poll will transcend beyond the state. To pundits, the Ekit State governorship battle is a prelude to the 2023 general election, particularly the presidential poll. For the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the outcome of Ekiti election will determine its future and continued dominance in South- West politics and by the extension, Nigeria.

A win for the party would be a big plus but a loss will diminish its electoral value in the zone ahead of the 2023 polls in which a Yoruba, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the presidential candidate of the ruling party. For the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winning the election will renew hope among its members in the South-West and entire country ahead of the general election, while a loss will diminish the party’s fortune in the zone, where it is in control of one out of the six states of the zone. At the moment, the APC controls five of the six states of the South- West – Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ondo – while Oyo State is in the hands of the PDP.

Besides the APC and PDP, there is the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which many see as the third force in the Ekiti election although a total of 16 political parties are fielding candidates for the poll. According to the final list of candidates for the election published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 14 of the candidates are males while two are females. For the deputy governorship position, there are seven female and nine male candidates.

The governorship candidates are Reuben Famuyibo (Accord Party – AP), Ajagunigbala Olajide (African Action Congress – AAC), Oluwole Oluyede (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Kemi Elebute-Halle (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Abiodun Oyebanji (All Progressives Congress – APC), Benjamin Obidoyin (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) and Fagbemi Adegbenro (Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Others are Christiana Olatawura (APP), Daramola Olugbenga (Labour Party – LP), Fatomilola Abiodun (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Iyaniwura Ifedayo (National Rescue Movement (NRM), Bisi Kolawole (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Ben Agboola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Segun Oni (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Adebowale Ajayi (Young Peoples Party – YPP) and Adeolu Akinyemi (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP).

The number of candidates, notwithstanding, the poll is expected to put an end to the bitter struggle for the Oke-Bareke Government House among the three main contenders – Oyebanji of APC, Kolawole of PDP and Oni of SDP. Interestingly, none of the candidates has the power of incumbency although Oyebanji, the immediate past Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG) has the advantage of flying the flag of the ruling party in the state. It is expected that whatever Oyebanji will enjoy as the candidate of the ruling party would be matched by Oni’s political experience.

He is a former governor of the state (May 29, 2007-October 14, 2010) as well as erstwhile Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC. Kolawole is equally not a political neophyte. He is a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and one time Commissioner for Environment in the state. Head to head, the three candidates and their respective parties have what it takes to carry the day. Two of the parties, APC and PDP have held sway in the south western state that prides itself as “The Fountain of Knowledge” at various times in the present democratic dispensation. The SDP, on its part, is gaining momentum in the zone ahead of the forthcoming general election.

As expected, the build-up to the election has not been a tea party. So far, the campaigns have been tensed, with the various parties and their candidates exchanging all manner of brickbats as they inundate the people with their respective programmes. But hours to the D-Day, the signs are that the poll would not be a departure from the past.

Governorship polls in Ekiti have always been keenly contested. This is not unconnected to the vast majority of political gladiators, who have always shown interest in leading the state. Like the 2018 governorship election, tomorrow’s poll offers another opportunity of a supremacy battle between the outgoing governor, Fayemi and his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose.

Interestingly, the battle has a third leg this time as Oni, wants to return to the seat he vacated for Fayemi on the orders of the court. While Fayemi and Fayose are not on the ballot, the governorship election is a proxy war between them. Oyebanji, who is the standard bearer of the APC is Fayemi’s anointed,while Kolawole enjoys Fayose support.

However, this not the first time the trio (Fayemi, Fayose and Oni) would be squaring up against each other whether frontally or through proxies. Fayose once worked for the success of Fayemi at the poll. Despite being a member of the PDP, he teamed up with Fayemi during the 2009 rerun election to ensure that candidate of his party, Oni was sent packing. While they didn’t succeed through the ballot box, the Court of Appeal restored Fayemi’s mandate. But the duo (Fayemi and Fayose) soon fell apart.

Their individual ambition was ultimate. The climax of their political difference was the 2014 governorship election that saw them squaring up against each other. In what could be described as a battle like no other, Fayose polled 203,090 votes to defeat 18 other candidates, including Fayemi (then incumbent), who scored 120,433 votes.

Remarkably, Fayose won in all the 16 local government areas of the state in a contest that many had earlier thought would be a close one between him and Fayemi. Pundits had at the eve of the poll predicted that it is one to be closely watched given the personality of the leading contenders – Fayemi, Fayose and Opeyemi Bamidele (then of Labour Party) – but surprisingly, the highly anticipated three-horse race turned out one sided, with Fayose polling over 60 per cent of total votes cast.

The outcome of the poll prompted many to wonder where Fayemi got his politics wrong that he could not even win in his local government area – Oye. Many had then believed that he would win a large chunk of votes in Oye and Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, which has the highest number of voters.

The belief was premised on the fact that if performance was to be a deciding factor, Fayemi did enough in the transformation of the agrarian state to have a smooth sail as it was indisputable that he did better than his predecessors, including Fayose, who had earlier served as governor between 2003 and 2006. But in politics, a lot of factors come into play. Performance is not the only yardstick. Though incumbency has always been a factor, it is only potent when there is alliance with the federal power.

In the case of the 2014 Ekiti election, incumbency was in Fayemi’s favour while the federal might was on Fayose’s side. But, like a statesman and unlike in 2007, when Fayemi contested the result of the governorship poll in which INEC declared Oni (then of the PDP winner), he accepted defeat and went ahead to congratulate Fayose. As fate would have, it was a reverse of events of 2014 during the 2018 governorship election in the state. This time, power of incumbency was in Fayose’s favour, while federal might was on Fayemi’s side. Although Fayose was not on the ballot, having served out the constitutional two terms for governors, he battled Fayemi through his anointed candidate and then deputy governor of the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka. Fayose had hoped that Olusola-Eleka would get the nod of Ekiti people to continue with his programmes, particularly the Stomach Infrastructure Initiative.

He, however, got his calculation wrong as the people reasoned that victory for his anointed would be a third term for him in disguise. Fayemi, who resigned as Minister of Solid Minerals Development to seek a return to power, won the election by polling 197,459 votes against Olusola Eleka’s 178,121 votes.

While none of the candidates for tomorrow’s election seem to be banking on the political variable that determined the previous governorship elections given the dynamics of politics, the belief is an open contest irrespective of the extraneous factors that may come to play. To most indigenes and residents of the state, personality and antecedent, not party structure or financial strength will determine who wins the election.

