News

Ekiti guber: Tinubu, Akande, Adamu, 14 govs rally support for Oyebanji

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the National Chairman  Abdullahi Adamu; and 14 governors hit Ado Ekiti on Tuesday to rally support for the APC candidate for Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election Biodun Oyebanji.

 

The National Secretary, Chief Iyiola Omisore; Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Umar Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdurasaq Abdurahman (Kwara) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) were at the event.

 

Others governors were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Solomon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos). Addressing party supporters at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Tinubu said the APC had started a revolution in Nigeria since 2015 by sweeping away the PDP. According to him, the revolution started by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 should be allowed to reach an enviable height by voting for the in all elections.

 

Tinubu said: “President Buhari, a man of honour and dignity, has kept his promise by passing the ball to us in the south that we should produce the next President and it is now left for us to vote the APC to maintain the unity and progress of our nation.”

 

Speaking about the significance of the Ekiti election to his presidential ambition, the former Lagos State governor said: “To those who are aggrieved in Ekiti, nothing is wrong in having quarrels in a party, but it is not good to burn down the house.

 

“That is why I want you to vote for ‘Emilokan of Ekiti’ Biodun Oyebanji. This is our first test after my emergence, don’t let us fail don’t let us disappoint President Buhari. We must put Nigeria on the path of progress and you will never regret voting for the APC in this election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Politics’ not career, but service vocation, says Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that politics was not to be seen as a career opportunity, but as an avenue to serve and contribute to the growth of society.   Speaking on ‘Politics 101 with Peter Obi’ platform, Obi said taking on […]
News Top Stories

PDP chair: NEC insists on Mark, as Fintiri’S c’ttee screens northern aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Barring any last minutes change in plan, former President of the Senate, David Mark, may emerge consensus northern candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman in the October 30 national convention. Mark is expected to appear before Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led 20-member committee, for screening today. Other aspirants expected at the screening, which […]
News

PDP to FG: Fuel price hike, an invitation for crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Federal Government that any increase in the pump price of fuel to N212 per litre would amount to a mass protest in the country. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said any further increase in the pump price of fuel is capable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica