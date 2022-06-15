Ekiti guber: Tinubu, Akande, Adamu, 14 govs rally support for Oyebanji

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu; and 14 governors hit Ado Ekiti on Tuesday to rally support for the APC candidate for Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election Biodun Oyebanji.

The National Secretary, Chief Iyiola Omisore; Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Umar Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdurasaq Abdurahman (Kwara) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) were at the event.

Others governors were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Solomon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos). Addressing party supporters at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Tinubu said the APC had started a revolution in Nigeria since 2015 by sweeping away the PDP. According to him, the revolution started by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 should be allowed to reach an enviable height by voting for the in all elections.

Tinubu said: “President Buhari, a man of honour and dignity, has kept his promise by passing the ball to us in the south that we should produce the next President and it is now left for us to vote the APC to maintain the unity and progress of our nation.”

Speaking about the significance of the Ekiti election to his presidential ambition, the former Lagos State governor said: “To those who are aggrieved in Ekiti, nothing is wrong in having quarrels in a party, but it is not good to burn down the house.

“That is why I want you to vote for ‘Emilokan of Ekiti’ Biodun Oyebanji. This is our first test after my emergence, don’t let us fail don’t let us disappoint President Buhari. We must put Nigeria on the path of progress and you will never regret voting for the APC in this election.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...