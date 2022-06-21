Ekiti Guber: UK raises concerns over allegations of vote-buying

The British High Commission in Nigeria yesterday, expressed concerns about vote buying, which reportedly characterised Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The High Commission, which stated this in a statement issued in Abuja, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the electoral process.

Recall that the election saw Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as governor– elect with 187,057 votes, having defeated the candidates of the PDP, SDP and 13 other parties. However, the High Commission in the statement said the buying and selling of votes had no place in a democracy the aftermath of the Ekiti election.

The statement reads: “The buying and selling of votes has no place in a democracy. We urge any party or individual who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.” While stating that its team was in the state to observe the poll, the High Commission commended INEC for the improvement in the electoral process. It said: “Our team of observers on the ground noted commendable improvement in the electoral process including the timely opening of polls, better functioning of the BVAS devices for accrediting voters, and the transparent and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal.”

It also encouraged INEC to reflect on other potential improvements to the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It specifically asked the electoral body to improve on “the re-distribution and assignment of voters to newly established polling units to reduce queuing times, better awareness and implementation of electoral guidelines by INEC staff and improved accessibility at polling units to help with the participation of persons with disabilities.”

The High Commission congratulated the people of Ekiti State just as it described the election as a peaceful and democratic. While encouraging Nigerians to register and collect their PVCs, it assured that the UK will continue to assist INEC and partners in their aspiration to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections in Nigeria

