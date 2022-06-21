News

Ekiti Guber: UK raises concerns over allegations of vote-buying

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The British High Commission in Nigeria yesterday, expressed concerns about vote buying, which reportedly characterised Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The High Commission, which stated this in a statement issued in Abuja, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the electoral process.

 

Recall that the election saw Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as governor– elect with 187,057 votes, having defeated the candidates of the PDP, SDP and 13 other parties. However, the High Commission in the statement said the buying and selling of votes had no place in a democracy the aftermath of the Ekiti election.

 

The statement reads: “The buying and selling  of votes has no place in a democracy. We urge any party or individual who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.” While stating that its team was in the state to observe the poll, the High Commission commended INEC for the improvement in the electoral process. It said: “Our team of observers on the ground noted commendable improvement in the electoral process including the timely opening of polls, better functioning of the BVAS devices for accrediting voters, and the transparent and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal.”

 

It also encouraged INEC to reflect on other potential improvements to the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

It specifically asked the electoral body to improve on “the re-distribution and assignment of voters to newly established polling units to reduce queuing times, better awareness and implementation of electoral guidelines by INEC staff and improved accessibility at polling units to help with the participation of persons with disabilities.”

 

The High Commission congratulated the people of Ekiti State just as it described the election as a peaceful and democratic. While encouraging Nigerians to register and collect their PVCs, it assured that the UK will continue to assist INEC and partners in their aspiration to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections in Nigeria

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps move to address fall in naira, inflation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday disclosed that it has resolved to address the fall of the naira and the worsening rate of inflation in the country. The decision was consequent to the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Shehu Kakale (PDP, Sokoto) at the plenary. Leading debate on the motion, Kakale said that the […]
News Top Stories

Kalu salutes IBB at 80

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda as a bridge builder with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.   Acknowledging the contributions of the former President to nation building, Kalu stressed that the former military ruler is an […]
News

2023: Confusion trails Ebonyi SSG’s resignation

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Confusion yesterday trailed the resignation of the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner in the state, Dr Kenneth Ugbala. While a report said he had resigned his appointment to pursue his senatorial ambition in next year’s general election, another report yesterday denied the report, saying that he still remains secretary to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica