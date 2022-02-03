Ekiti guber: We won’t leave APC – Aggrieved aspirants

National Assembly members, Opeyemi Bamidele and Femi Bamisile, who withdrew from the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) January 27 governorship primary election have said that they will not leave the party, but use political and legal means to get justice.

The duo, alongside ex- Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye; Kayode Ojo, Demola Popoola, Bamidele Faparusi and Afolabi Oluwasola, who also withdrew from the election, have rejected the results of the polls won by alleged Governor Kayode Fayemi’s favourite, Biodun Oyebanji, over alleged manipulations. However, at a joint press conference in Ado Ekiti, Bamidele and Bamisile said fighting for the truth would not lead them to defect from the APC. Bamidele said: “None of us is contemplating defection from the APC, this is our party. We have contributed so much to it from the days of Alliance for Democracy. “All we are asking for is justice.

We are waiting for the national leadership to take the right step and this must start by them submitting a dummy name to INEC and use the two weeks window available as contained in the Electoral Act to do what is right in this matter. I can be quoted that the name that will be taken to INEC in Abuja will be a dummy name, so those celebrating should do that in moderation. “If it is part of their calculation that we will leave the party for them, they are making a mistake. We are still waiting for the national leadership on our collective position. We have filed petitions and if they endorse that impunity they called primary, it will be clear that we have exhausted all the internal mechanisms for crisis resolution and we can from there return to the court of law.”

