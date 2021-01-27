Ekiti: Herdsmen destroy multimillion naira maize farm

Herdsmen have destroyed a multi-million naira maize farm belonging to members of the Maize Growers Processing Marketer Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) in Ekiti State. The 235 hectares farmland is located in the state forest reserve at Aduloju farms on Ado-Ijan Road in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The state Secretary of the association, Mr. Tope Emmanuel, told journalists yesterday that the herders had been terrorising the farmers in the last one week leading to the destruction of the maize farm.

Emmanuel explained that the herdsmen invaded the farm at night with dangerous weapons to feed their cows.

He said: “All efforts to stop them have been rebuffed.” The MAGPSMAN secretary disclosed that members obtained about N6.6 million loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Anchor Borrowers’ programme in September to plant the maize

According to him, the 160 members have been left with nothing to cultivate from the expected proceeds worth N10 million.

He said: “Last year, we approached the CBN as a group to obtain a loan worth N6.6 million for the maize farm and we planted the maize covering 235 hectares of land. We are expecting about N10 million as gain.

“But unfortunately when we were preparing for cultivation, the herdsmen came and destroyed everything in the farm with nothing for us again. Those herders always go there during the night with dangerous weapons in the last few days and nobody can challenge them because of the arms they are holding. We can’t go to the farm now.”

Emmanuel pleaded with the state government and other stakeholders to come to their rescue in saving them from the hands of the herdsmen and helped in recouping their investment.

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig-Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd), confirmed the incident. He said: “We are handling the situation

