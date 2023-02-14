News

Ekiti intervenes in Ikere/Hausa traders’ land dispute

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State Government has intervened in the land dispute between the Ikere community and Hausa traders in the Shasha area of Ikere-EkitiintheIkereLocal GovernmentArea. The government promised to resolve the issues causing disaffection between Ikere landowners and the traders to promote unity. Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye made the promise in her office on Monday when she moved to settle the rift between Ogoga-in Council and Hausa traders.

The Ogoga in-Council accused the traders of encroaching on Ikere land, resisting attempts to build modern toilets and boreholes. The council also accused them of frustrating payments to the local government and lack of respect for the traditional ruler, among others. She said: “All of us are one in Nigeria; it is only the tribes that are different. We are going to handle this matter dispassionately so that all the interests will be taken care of.”

 

Our Reporters

