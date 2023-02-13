Ekiti joins suit challenging naira crisis at S’Court

Ekiti State has applied to be joined as a coplaintiff in the suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states against the Federal Government over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)’s naira redesign policy and the apex bank’s deadline for the swap of old notes for new ones.

The plaintiffs are also against the daily cash withdrawal limits by bank customers. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Dayo Apata (SAN) filed the application for joinder on Friday seeking three reliefs. In their ex parte application, Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, later joined by Kano and Ondo, asked the apex court to stop the Federal Government and CBN from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500, and N1, 000 notes to cease to be legal tender.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the CBN and commercial banks from enforcing the 10 deadline day for the old banknotes to cease to be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. In its application, Ekiti sought to join the applicants as a co-plaintiff in this suit because “the directive of the Federal Government has also adversely affected the revenue, levies and taxes accruable to the coffers of Ekiti State Government as economic activities in the state are now completely paralysed.” It added: “The directive of the Federal Government on the naira redesign has also created palpable anxiety among the citizens of Ekiti. “Ekiti is a federating state of Nigeria and therefore has an interest in the determination of the Originating Summons in the suit earlier filed by the three states.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...