Ekiti: Kidnapped victims regain freedom after paying N4m ransom

Some victims recently abducted by gunmen in Ekiti State have been released by their abductors after allegedly paying N4 million as ransom.

The victims are a traditional Chief in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi and two other cocoa merchants.

They were said to have been released along Ikere Road around 3am on Wednesday and have been reunited with their families.

While Obafemi was reportedly abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan Road last Thursday, the two cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise Road.

A family source, who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital Wednesday, disclosed that Obafemi paid N2 million before being let off the hook.

“I can confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2 million while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2 million before they were released around 3am today (Wednesday).”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release of the abductees, said they had since re-joined their families.

