Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Kidnapped victims regain freedom after paying N4m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some victims recently abducted by gunmen in Ekiti State have been released by their abductors after allegedly paying N4 million as ransom.

The victims are a traditional Chief in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi and two other cocoa merchants.

They were said to have been released along Ikere Road around 3am on Wednesday and have been reunited with their families.

While Obafemi was reportedly abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan Road last Thursday, the two cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise Road.

A family source, who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital Wednesday, disclosed that Obafemi paid N2 million before being let off the hook.

“I can confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2 million while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2 million before they were released around 3am today (Wednesday).”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release of the abductees, said they had since re-joined their families.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen hijack Enugu bound corpse, kidnap deceased younger brother in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

It was double tragedy for an unidentified family travelling to Enugu from Lagos to bury a dead family member as their convoy was attacked and the younger brother of the deceased, who was sitting in the ambulance kidnapped, while the ambulance was badly damaged.   It was gathered yesterday that the incident happened along the […]
Metro & Crime

Two arrested for supplying explosives, ammunition to Cameroonian separatists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Intelligence Response Team, IRT of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspects, a Nigerian and a Cameroonian for illegal possession and illicit sale of explosives and ammunition to separatist groups in Cameroon. The suspects were arrested by IRT, led by DCP Olatunji Disu following the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Police burnt my brother’s house, demanded N1m –Petitioner

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

‘Victim neither seen nor released since Aug 2020’ A cosmetics dealer, Mr. Udeze Kalu, yesterday told the Abia State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other related matters, how a policeman demanded N1 million to release his detained brother, Uchechi Agwu Kalu, even after burning down his house. The policeman is attached to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica