Ekiti: Killers of NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for surviving captives

Suspected gunmen, who shot dead an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebulu, and kidnapped three other persons on Saturday, have demanded a N30 million ransom on those still being held hostage.

The NSCDC officer was gunned down along Oke Ako-Irele Ekiti road while traveling to his town in Ogbe, Kogi State, while three other occupants of the car conveying him were abducted.

An uncle to the deceased, told journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday evening that: “The abductors contacted the family this evening and demanded N30 million to secure release of the victims.

“The three abductees are the younger brother of the late NSCDC officer, the five-year-old child of the deceased and 11-year-old child of the slain officer’s elder brother while two others in the car escaped.

“They called this evening demanding N30 million. We heard the voices of the abductees with them. The younger brother of the slain NSCDC officer appealed to us that we should do something urgently for their release that the way they were being tortured was unbearable.

“On our side, the demand is on the high side, there is no way the family and even communities can raise it, so we are still negotiating that it should be brought down.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...