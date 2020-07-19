Ekiti: Labour issues 14-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries

Organised labour in Ekiti State, has given a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Kayode Fayemi to clear payment of all outstanding benefits to workers, failure of which shall result to industrial action.

A letter dated July 16 and addressed to Fayemi, said the ultimatum commences from Monday, July 20 and lapses on August 3, within which the governor is expected to redeem his pledge or face mass action.

The letter was jointly signed by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Com. Kolapo Olatunde, his counterparts in the Trade Union Congress, Com. Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council, Com. Kayode Fatomiluyi, as well as their Secretaries.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, the labour leaders demanded the immediate payment of outstanding workers’ promotion arrears, deductions, salaries, allowances, bonuses and other benefits within the stipulated time, to avert industrial strife in the state.

They regretted that they had written over five letters to the governor reminding him of the need to redeem his pledge, but failed to elicit any response.

The organised labour also frowned at the attitude of the state government for not injecting more funds into cars and housing loans to enable more workers have access to the two. They also urged government to fine-tune arrangements for the signing of final agreement for the implementation of the N30,000 new mi

