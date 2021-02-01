Ekiti lawmaker, Adegbuyi, dies

Legislator’s death shocking, says Fayemi

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwajuwon Adegbuyi, has died. Governor Kayode Fayemi said Adegbuyi’s death was shocking. Adegbuyi represented the Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker died on Saturday during a brief illness. A relation told journalists yesterday that Adegbuyi had started complaining of persistent headache since Wednesday, which escalated on Friday and led to his eventual death.

“He had been complaining of a headache for days and his family said he should take a rest which he complied with. But his situation degenerated on Friday evening and he gave up the ghost on Saturday evening,” the relation said.

The Assembly Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, said he was devastated by Adegbuyi’s death. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, the speaker described the legislator’s death as “a devastating one in the new year”.

He said: “In fact, I am speechless. Hon. Adegbuyi, a complete gentleman who represented his constituency well, was one of the finest and vibrant lawmakers in the Sixth Assembly.

He died in the hospital after a brief illness. “We are a unique Assembly of 26 brothers and sisters and now the cold hand of death suddenly dealt us this terrible blow! It’s unbelievable and highly unbearable. But we can’t question God.

“We pray to God to grant the family and Ekiti State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” Meanwhile, in a statement, Fayemi said the lawmaker’s demise was heartrending and a big blow to APC, his constituents and the state as a whole.

The governor described Adegbuyi as an amiable, reliable and hard working politician who demonstrated great passion and commitment to good governance as a legislator.

Like this: Like Loading...