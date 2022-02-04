News

Ekiti LG moves to stop kidnapping, banditry

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comments Off on Ekiti LG moves to stop kidnapping, banditry

Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ekiti State, has established a joint operation tagged Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) to combat crime. The LCDA comprises Iyemero, Itapaji, Irele, Ijowa, Oke Ako, Ipao, Esun, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun and Ayebode Ekiti. The Council Chairman, Michael Ogungbemi, told journalists on the telephone yesterday that the step was taken after the maiden meeting of the security and intelligence committee of the local government on Wednesday. Ogungbemi said the meeting was in response to the several cases of kidnappings and killings along Iyemero-Eruku of Kwara and Ipao-Irele -Ponyan roads of Kogi borders recently.

 

Our Reporters

