Ekiti LG moves to stop kidnapping, banditry

Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ekiti State, has established a joint operation tagged Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) to combat crime. The LCDA comprises Iyemero, Itapaji, Irele, Ijowa, Oke Ako, Ipao, Esun, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun and Ayebode Ekiti. The Council Chairman, Michael Ogungbemi, told journalists on the telephone yesterday that the step was taken after the maiden meeting of the security and intelligence committee of the local government on Wednesday. Ogungbemi said the meeting was in response to the several cases of kidnappings and killings along Iyemero-Eruku of Kwara and Ipao-Irele -Ponyan roads of Kogi borders recently.
Related Articles
FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter
To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
… Overwhelmed govs prodding citizens to self-defence – Gen. Ikponmwen
…says call inconsistent with govt’s posture on arms acquisition Ekengba: It’s legal for citizens to defend themselves It’s belated, suspicious, suggests failed state – Obiefuna A security strategist and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), has described the recent advice by some state governors to their citizens to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Buhari, world leaders wish Trump, wife quick recovery
U.S. president isolates as oil price drops, dollar rises President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other world leaders yesterday joined all citizens of the United States of America (USA) in prayers for the quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Similarly, United Kingdom Prime […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)