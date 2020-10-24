Ekiti: Looted items fertilizers, not COVID-19 palliatives

The Ekiti State government has said that the items looted from Federal Government’s silos and the Agric Development Programme warehouse in Ado-Ekiti on Friday were not COVID-19 palliatives but fertilizers.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekiti State, Yinka Oyebode, the COVID-19 palliatives in the state had since been distributed during the lockdown period.

“Ekiti State has NO CACOVID palliative warehouse as all the palliatives have been distributed,” Oyebode said.

“The items being carted away are Single Super Phosphate fertilizer and NPK which they have erroneously identified as Gaari.

“The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) store has emergency supplies for disaster response e.g. flood, fire or any other emergencies,” he added.

According to the statement, some of the raw food items carted away have already been preserved with chemicals which make them unfit for consumption.

The government, therefore, appealed to the people not to consume them for fears that they can kill.

“Some are even making away with corns preserved for planting, with chemical prefermentation. All these items are poisonous and not fit for consumption!

“We appeal to our people not to consume these items because they can kill,” the statement read.

Across the country, major malls, shops, private businesses and even vehicles have been burnt down – prisoners have escaped from jails, following what started as peaceful protests, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, as well as better governance in the country.

The looting of warehouses first started in Lagos, part of an aftermath of shootings that occurred on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Plaza area of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...