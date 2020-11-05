Ekiti loses N19.3m monthly to ghost workers

Ekiti State yesterday said it was losing N19.3 million to ghost workers in the local government on monthly basis. The committee on Local Government Staff Verification set up by the state government which disclosed this stated that the money represented salaries and emoluments drawn monthly by 362 ghost workers discovered in the just concluded verification exercise. This was, however, contained in a report submitted by the committee to Governor Kayode Fayemi in his office on Tuesday.

The state government had earlier in the year set up an 11-member committee and a seven- member sub- committee to investigate issue of ghost workers in a bid to block financial loopholes in the Local Government System. Co-Chairman of the Committee and Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Professor Adio Folayan, who spokeonbehalf of thecommittee, disclosed that the 362 ghost workerswerediscovered onthe payrollof thelocalgovernment service after thorough screeningandverification. Fayemi while thanking the committee for the professional manner it handled the exercise, promised to study the reports as well as the recommendations.

The governor said the bulk of the money accrued to the state coffers went into payment of salaries and emolument as government had to look for creative ways to ensure provision of amenities such as good roads, improved education system, better health care services, safe environment and empowerment.

He said: “This is a matter we need to look into, you can’t sit in Lagos and be earning salaries in Ekiti for work you have not done. But it is our duty to stop that from happening, it is not the duty of the person that is cheating the system. “Theresourcesavailableto us is limited, we all know this, some pretend not to know but anyone that has a limited knowledge of government financeswillknowthatalready we spent a bulk of whatcomes to this state on emolument and we have many people whoarenotpublicservantsor political appointees, yet they too expect that government will touch their lives.

“The only way we can touch their lives is to fix the road in their community improve on their schools and their health facilities and that would provide empowerment for them in their community, if we can’t find money to do that. “After this exercise the Committee said they saved N19.2million on a monthly basis, imagine where that will go. N19.2million on a monthly basis is almost N400million on an annual basis that is coming back to the coffers of the state.

That will build two schools conveniently of the type that we have just built. It will meet the obligations that we have to workers in certain areas that are in dire needs of recruitment of workers whether they are health workers or teachers.

