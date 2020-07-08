Ekiti: Man rapes ‘mentally-challenged’ woman

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 29-year-old man, Olaleye Ayo, at the Correctional Centre for alleged rape. The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 in Ado-Ekiti. She alleged that the defendant raped a 29-year-old mentally- challenged woman. Ikebuilo also said the victim, who was mentally challenged, was lured into the room by the defendant. Ikebuilo said the offence was punishable under Section 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019. The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) . The plea of the defendant was not taken. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending issuance of legal advice. She then adjourned the case till August 12.
