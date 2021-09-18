Ekiti monarch dies

Ekiti State has lost a prominent traditional ruler and the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi. The monarch reportedly joined his ancestors on Thursday. Oba Fadahunsi reigned for 19 years as Onijan. He was from Otutubiosun ruling house and enthroned on September 22, 2002, during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo. He received his staff of office in April 2003 from the then Alliance for Democracy government- led by Otunba Adebayo. Oba Fadahunsi succeeded the late Oba Adeyemo Obarinde from Afayagbekun dynasty, which died on February 14, 2000 after reigning for 48 years. The town has begun the cutting of trees across the quarters, indicating the passing away of the monarch. They are also performing other covert age – long traditional rites in conformity to the traditional practice of Ijan Ekiti.
Takeover of Edo Assembly, recipe for anarchy – PDP
…as Police, other security agencies lay siege on complex Onyekachi Eze (Abuja) and Cajetan Mmuta (Benin) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday's invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation for trouble. The party called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion and accused the […]
Nigeria registers 3.2m children in schools in one year
The Federal Government has disclosed that the number of Out-of- School-Children (OSC) in the country has dropped from 10.1 million to 6.946 million as at December 31, 2020. By implication, 3,247,590 million children, who were hitherto not in school, were enrolled within the space of a year and some months, due to the several activities […]
CAMA: Group flays FG, says Act punitive
Condemnation has continued to trail the contentious Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as a group of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) on the aegis of Action Group On Free Civic Space (AGOFCS) has described the Act as punitive. The group said the new legislation was targeted at some organisations in order to favour the others. Speaking […]
