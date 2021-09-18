Ekiti monarch dies

Ekiti State has lost a prominent traditional ruler and the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi. The monarch reportedly joined his ancestors on Thursday. Oba Fadahunsi reigned for 19 years as Onijan. He was from Otutubiosun ruling house and enthroned on September 22, 2002, during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo. He received his staff of office in April 2003 from the then Alliance for Democracy government- led by Otunba Adebayo. Oba Fadahunsi succeeded the late Oba Adeyemo Obarinde from Afayagbekun dynasty, which died on February 14, 2000 after reigning for 48 years. The town has begun the cutting of trees across the quarters, indicating the passing away of the monarch. They are also performing other covert age – long traditional rites in conformity to the traditional practice of Ijan Ekiti.

