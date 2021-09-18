News

Ekiti monarch dies

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State has lost a prominent traditional ruler and the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi. The monarch reportedly joined his ancestors on Thursday. Oba Fadahunsi reigned for 19 years as Onijan. He was from Otutubiosun ruling house and enthroned on September 22, 2002, during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo. He received his staff of office in April 2003 from the then Alliance for Democracy government- led by Otunba Adebayo. Oba Fadahunsi succeeded the late Oba Adeyemo Obarinde from Afayagbekun dynasty, which died on February 14, 2000 after reigning for 48 years. The town has begun the cutting of trees across the quarters, indicating the passing away of the monarch. They are also performing other covert age – long traditional rites in conformity to the traditional practice of Ijan Ekiti.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Takeover of Edo Assembly, recipe for anarchy – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Police, other security agencies lay siege on complex Onyekachi Eze (Abuja) and Cajetan Mmuta (Benin) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation for trouble. The party called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion and accused the […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria registers 3.2m children in schools in one year

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has disclosed that the number of Out-of- School-Children (OSC) in the country has dropped from 10.1 million to 6.946 million as at December 31, 2020. By implication, 3,247,590 million children, who were hitherto not in school, were enrolled within the space of a year and some months, due to the several activities […]
News

CAMA: Group flays FG, says Act punitive

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Condemnation has continued to trail the contentious Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as a group of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) on the aegis of Action Group On Free Civic Space (AGOFCS) has described the Act as punitive. The group said the new legislation was targeted at some organisations in order to favour the others. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica