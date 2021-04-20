Metro & Crime

Ekiti monarch’s abductors demand N20m ransom

Kidnappers of the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, have demanded a N20 million ransom to free the monarch. Gunmen, numbering six, on Thursday invaded the palace about 9pm and abducted the traditional ruler.

 

The abductors, who fired gunshots sporadically, scaled the fence to the palace and went  straight into the monarch’s apartment and whisked him away.

 

Ilemeso-Ekiti, in Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State, is a neighbouring town to Isan- Ekiti, hometwon of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

 

A source told journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday that the gunmen contacted the family on Saturday evening and made the demand. “We have been contacted.

 

They called us about 7.03pm on Saturday and demanded that we pay N20 million for the king to  be released. “We are really worried by this demand.

 

The family is taking further steps to ensure that Kabiyesi is released as soon as possible,” the family source said.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security agencies were making frantic efforts to rescue the monarch from captivity.

 

He said: “We are taking all security measures to ensure that we rescue the Oba. We are not resting at all.”

