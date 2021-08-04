News

Ekiti moves to create 19 new councils

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has presented two bills to the House of Assembly for approval. A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, named them as Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 and Ekiti State Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill 2021. According to him, the Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 is aimed at creating 19 new local government areas and for other related matters. Fapounda said: “The bill seeks to create 19 new local government areas in addition to the existing 16 in the state as specified in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). “These newly proposed local government areas are inchoate and shall operate for the time being as Local Council Development areas (LCDAs) until such a time as the National Assembly shall pass an act recognising them under section 8(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).” He added: “The Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill is a bill for a law to provide for the management of funds of the Ekiti State judiciary and the repeal of the Ekiti State Fiscal Autonomy for the Judicial Arm of Government Law, No 8 of 2008 and for other related matters.”

News

US birth rate falls 4% to its lowest point ever

Posted on Author Reporter

  The American birth rate fell for the sixth consecutive year in 2020, with the lowest number of babies born since 1979, according to a new report. Some 3.6 million babies were born in the US in 2020 – marking a 4% decline from the year before, found the US Centers for Disease Control and […]
News

Okoye plans to empower youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A philanthropist and global capital development strategist, Dr. Nikky Okoye, has rolled out plans to empower more youths to boost their future as entrepreneurs. Okoye, through his StartUpNigeria HUBs would be giving youths the opportunity to be independent in their respective businesses. Over the years, the Nicky Okoye Foundation had trained over 35,000 young entrepreneurs […]
News Top Stories

Terrorists’ sponsors won’t see 2021, says Adeboye

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors in the country will not see the New Year (2021). Adeboye made the declaration during the monthly Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace Church, Ebute […]

