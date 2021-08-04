Ekiti moves to create 19 new councils

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has presented two bills to the House of Assembly for approval. A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, named them as Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 and Ekiti State Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill 2021. According to him, the Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 is aimed at creating 19 new local government areas and for other related matters. Fapounda said: “The bill seeks to create 19 new local government areas in addition to the existing 16 in the state as specified in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). “These newly proposed local government areas are inchoate and shall operate for the time being as Local Council Development areas (LCDAs) until such a time as the National Assembly shall pass an act recognising them under section 8(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).” He added: “The Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill is a bill for a law to provide for the management of funds of the Ekiti State judiciary and the repeal of the Ekiti State Fiscal Autonomy for the Judicial Arm of Government Law, No 8 of 2008 and for other related matters.”

