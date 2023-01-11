News

Ekiti moves to resolve boundary dispute with Kogi

The Ekiti State government yesterday moved to resolve the boundary dispute between it and Kogi State. The dispute is between Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti State and Alu community, in Kogi State. The Ekiti State government urged the two communities to give peace a chance and allow the Federal Government handle the issue.

The state government’s decision was predicated on a letter dated 17th October, 2022, which was addressed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and was signed by the Director, Internal Boundar ies, Mr U. N. Emiowele. Also yesterday, the deputy governor set up a 10-man Boundary Resolution Technical Committee to resolve another boundary dispute lingering between Esure and Ilomu Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Membership of the technical committee includes the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, Mr. Abayomi Opeyemi, the Executive Secretary, Surveyor Olalekan Olajide, Ekiti State Boundary Commission, the Ekiti State Acting Surveyor-General, Surveyor Adebayo Faleto, a representative from the Ministry of Justice and three representatives from each of the two feuding communities.

 

