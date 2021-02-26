Ekiti Muslim community decries plans to sack monarch

Ekiti State Muslim Ummah has decried an alleged plan by some power brokers and stakeholders in the judiciary to manipulate issues and pave the way to sack the Alawo of Awo Ekiti, Oba Abdulazees Olaleye. The Muslims, who addressed newsmen in Ado -Ekiti, yesterday through the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), Ekiti chapter, expressed surprise at the turn of events in the judiciary with a case already determined by the Court of Appeal and statute-barred in a conspiratorial move to remove Oba Olaleye. NACOMYO Coordinator, Tajudeen Ahmed, in a speech entitled ‘

The emasculation and strangulation of Rule Law in Alawo Obaship Tussle’, said Judiciary had no reason to entertain any case already determined by the Court of Appeal, if not for conspiracy. He said: “On the 19th September, 2020, we addressed a press conference condemning the attempt by Ekiti State Government to strangulate justice in Awo Ekiti over government’s decision to institute an administrative panel of the Chieftaincy Committee of Ekiti State Traditional Council to review a case that hasbeendeterminedto finality by the courts on Alawo of Awo Ekiti matter.

