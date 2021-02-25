Ekiti Muslim community raises alarm over alleged plan to remove Oba

Ekiti State Muslim Ummah has cried out over alleged ploy by some power brokers and stakeholders in the judiciary to manipulate issues and pave way for the dethronement of the Alawo of Awo Ekiti, Oba Abdulazees Olaleye.

The Muslims, who addressed newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, via the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), Ekiti chapter, were puzzled that the State Judiciary could entertain a case that had been determined by the Appeal Court and had become statute barred in a conspiratorial move to remove Oba Olaleye.

NACOMYO Coordinator, Tajudeen Ahmed, in a speech, entitled: ‘The emasculation and strangulation of Rule Law in Alawo Obaship Tussle’, said the judiciary has no reason to entertain any case already determined by the Appeal Court, if not for a conspiracy.

“On September 19, 2020, we addressed a press conference condemning the attempt by the Ekiti State government to strangulate justice in Awo Ekiti over its decision to institute an administrative panel of the Chieftaincy Committee of Ekiti State Traditional Council to review a case that has been determined by the courts on the Alawo of Awo Ekiti matter.

“The resolve of Ekiti State government to institute the illegal committee was borne out of monumental pressures being mounted on her by some few Awo powers and principalities that are not comfortable with the emergence of a Muslim as an Oba in the ancient town of Awo Ekiti.

“Ekiti State government in a circular dated November 4, 2020, via the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, said that: “It will be expedient for government to remove the Alawo after five years in office as this would give government a bad image and set a bad precedent for government and that any aggrieved party may approach the court of competent jurisdiction for redress having explored and exhausted the required local remedy.”

