Ekiti Muslim Council promises to negotiate appropriate positions for members

The Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Nigeria, Ekiti State has expressed its readiness to collaborate the state government on meaningful engagement for inclusion and participation of members in governance.

It plans to cooperate with the government towards ensuring that Muslims across the state are treated fairly and justly.

President of the council, Dr. Hammed Bakare, who spoke with journalists in Iworoko Ekiti at the weekend during a swearing in ceremony of new executives of the Council, said the muslim body would also engage relevant bodies in necessary negotiations that would ensure that more Muslims are appointed into positions of authority in the state.

Dr. Bakare noted that the leadership of the council would strive hard to maintain peace among Muslims and other religious organisations in order to sustain even development of the society.

The lecturer of Language Education at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology said: “One of the objectives of the council in accordance with the constitution is promotion of Islamic solidarity by fostering brotherhood and cooperation among Muslims in Nigeria and other part of the world.”

Alhaji Kewulere, who expressed concern over the state of insecurity in Nigeria, appealed to government to intensify efforts to end the dastardly act which had crippled the economy and subject citizens to panic.

While reacting to the poor state of roads in Ekiti State, the cleric urged government to regulate the

influx of heavy duty vehicles and impose a levy on them so as to generate resources for regular maintenance of the roads.

Other executives of the council are: Barrister Tajudeen Ahmed (Deputy President), Alhaji Alabi Jegede (Secretary) while Sheikh Ahmed Yusuf took over as the Public Relations Officer.