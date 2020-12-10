Ekiti, NDE empower 1,500 residents

No fewer than1, 500 residents have been empowered by the Ekiti State government in conjunction with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). The beneficiaries comprising women and the youths were enjoined to make judicious use of credit facilities to beef their businesses. Governor Kayode Fayemi had yesterday while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the Micro Enterprise Enhance ment Scheme (MEES) in Ado-Ekiti explained that the programme which was done in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) was designed to provide financial support for petty traders and other small business owners to improve the economy of the state.

Commending the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the various intervention programmes targeted at poverty alleviation in the country, the governor said the initiative was a practical demonstration of the federal government’s effort at encouraging women and the youths who were into micro businesses. Fayemi said: “On behalf of Ekiti people and the Government of Ekiti State, I express my heartfelt appreciation to the Federal Government under our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari for all the interventions targeted at lessening poverty in our society.

“In our quest to provide means of livelihood for our people, we prioritize the creation of the needed enabling environment and provision of intervention supports for genuine MSMEs development.

“It is in view of this recognition of the high importance of capital for businesses that the state governmentthroughrelevant MDAs designed various intervention schemes to cater for the most vulnerable and often neglected small traders and artisans who are in most cases shut out of the conventional financial system.

