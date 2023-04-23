Metro & Crime News

Ekiti: NHRC Reveals Gender Violence Tops Rights Abuse Complaints In 2022

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ekiti State Chapter has said that no fewer than 244 complaints involving possible violations of human rights were submitted to its office last year.

The State Coordinator, NHRC, Biodun Adigun who disclosed this on Saturday said that complaints involving women and gender-based violence were the most prevalent among others.

He also stated that the commission, working with security agencies, was doing everything possible to provide justice for victims and suitable legal punishments for offenders.

Adigun spoke in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, to members of the Albinism Network Association who were visiting the commission to advocate on issues impacting individuals with albinism, they were accompanied by their State/Regional Coordinator, Muyiwa Abegunde.

He urged association members to contact the NHRC with their concerns, noting that the state’s commission has been assisting albinos and other vulnerable groups while assuring them of enhanced cooperation.

He claimed that out of the complaints the NHRC received in the state last year, 135 were about women and gender-based violence, 61 were about crimes involving children, 11 were about civil and political rights, and 37 were about economic and sociocultural rights, but none included vulnerable groups.

The coordinator who urged Ekiti State residents to make it a habit of contacting the commission with complaints of rights abuse stated that the commission had finalized plans to conduct a sensitization tour of communities outside of the state capital to raise awareness and provide them with the necessary information on the commission’s operations.

He said, “We discovered that 80 per cent of people that have been coming in respect of abuse of their rights whether they have been abused by security agencies, people in community or neighbourhood especially violation against women are from Ado Ekiti.

“As such, we are targeting some of the communities and local governments within Ekiti State to sensitise the residents.

“We will begin with Efon Alaaye, Ido Ile, and Okemesi Ekiti as a test cases. We want to have contacts through traditional institutions, community elders, clergymen, market women, and students,” he said.

Earlier, ANA Coordinator, Abegunde, urged the commission to look into the albino matters to protect the rights of people with albinism, who he described as members of the people living with disabilities community and amenable to diseases, particularly skin cancer. 

Abegunde, who alleged intimidation, oppression, and sexual violence against PWDs including albinos also sought the support of the commission to ensure members of the PWD community in the state were made to work at and as well head Ekiti Disability Office in line with the provision of the law establishing it.  

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

How Adolescents are making fortune from traditional cap making in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Bauchi State was created in 1976 with a population of about 4, 676. 465 according to 2006 census and 49, 119 kilometres squares, (18, 965 squares metres) landmarks, however according to the statistics adolescent youth has a total population of more than half of the total population between 2, 676. 465 million, which represents 6.5 […]
News

COVID-19: N’Assembly summons health minister over N10bn vaccine fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Say only internationally approved vaccine will be accepted     The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire to appear before its joint committees on health and explain the whereabouts of the N10 billion released for the local production of the COVID-19 vaccine.   The joint commiittes gave the order at […]
News

Staff at UK coronavirus testing lab hit by outbreak of disease

Posted on Author Reporter

  Staff at the UK’s biggest testing lab in Milton Keynes have been hit by an outbreak of coronavirus as the country struggles to contain the soaring number of infections. Cases have been reported in three of the four scientific teams at Milton Keynes Lighthouse Laboratory, Sky News said on Christmas Eve. Sky said there had also […]

Leave a Comment