Ekiti: NHRC Reveals Gender Violence Tops Rights Abuse Complaints In 2022

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ekiti State Chapter has said that no fewer than 244 complaints involving possible violations of human rights were submitted to its office last year.

The State Coordinator, NHRC, Biodun Adigun who disclosed this on Saturday said that complaints involving women and gender-based violence were the most prevalent among others.

He also stated that the commission, working with security agencies, was doing everything possible to provide justice for victims and suitable legal punishments for offenders.

Adigun spoke in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, to members of the Albinism Network Association who were visiting the commission to advocate on issues impacting individuals with albinism, they were accompanied by their State/Regional Coordinator, Muyiwa Abegunde.

He urged association members to contact the NHRC with their concerns, noting that the state’s commission has been assisting albinos and other vulnerable groups while assuring them of enhanced cooperation.

He claimed that out of the complaints the NHRC received in the state last year, 135 were about women and gender-based violence, 61 were about crimes involving children, 11 were about civil and political rights, and 37 were about economic and sociocultural rights, but none included vulnerable groups.

The coordinator who urged Ekiti State residents to make it a habit of contacting the commission with complaints of rights abuse stated that the commission had finalized plans to conduct a sensitization tour of communities outside of the state capital to raise awareness and provide them with the necessary information on the commission’s operations.

He said, “We discovered that 80 per cent of people that have been coming in respect of abuse of their rights whether they have been abused by security agencies, people in community or neighbourhood especially violation against women are from Ado Ekiti.

“As such, we are targeting some of the communities and local governments within Ekiti State to sensitise the residents.

“We will begin with Efon Alaaye, Ido Ile, and Okemesi Ekiti as a test cases. We want to have contacts through traditional institutions, community elders, clergymen, market women, and students,” he said.

Earlier, ANA Coordinator, Abegunde, urged the commission to look into the albino matters to protect the rights of people with albinism, who he described as members of the people living with disabilities community and amenable to diseases, particularly skin cancer.

Abegunde, who alleged intimidation, oppression, and sexual violence against PWDs including albinos also sought the support of the commission to ensure members of the PWD community in the state were made to work at and as well head Ekiti Disability Office in line with the provision of the law establishing it.