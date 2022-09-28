News

Ekiti not exempted from nation’s economic challenges – Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has declared that the adverse effects of the economic downturn affecting the nation do not exclude the state. The governor urged the people to support the incoming governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, in his administration. Fayemi noted that the consequence of the various challenges is reflected in the revenue coming to the state from the federal government, he added that the incoming administration would need to think outside the box to be able to meet people’s demands. He said the governor-elect needs the support of the people to be able to deliver according to expectations. The governor gave the submission yesterday during his ‘Thank You Tour’ to Ekiti South Senatorial District held in Ikere-Ekiti.

 

Our Reporters

