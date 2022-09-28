Ekiti not exempted from nation’s economic challenges – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has declared that the adverse effects of the economic downturn affecting the nation do not exclude the state. The governor urged the people to support the incoming governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, in his administration. Fayemi noted that the consequence of the various challenges is reflected in the revenue coming to the state from the federal government, he added that the incoming administration would need to think outside the box to be able to meet people’s demands. He said the governor-elect needs the support of the people to be able to deliver according to expectations. The governor gave the submission yesterday during his ‘Thank You Tour’ to Ekiti South Senatorial District held in Ikere-Ekiti.
Niger govt denies civilian casualties during military operations in Shiroro LGA
Niger state government has denied any civilian casualties during military operations in Shiroro local government area of the state. The government said in a statement, “The attention of the Niger State Government has been drawn to a report making the rounds on social media and other media platforms suggesting that some civilians were killed at […]
Court orders FG to pay Bayelsa govt $951m accrued revenue sum
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the Bayelsa State government. The state government had, through a suit by its counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), urged the court to compel the […]
Tax evasion liable for Nigeria’s poor economy –SGF
Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said citizens have their share of blame in Nigeria’s poor and unstable economy, due to their continuous refusal to pay tax. The SGF made this known at the 2nd edition of Civil Society Tax Compliance Advocacy workshop organised by Initiative for Leadership and […]
