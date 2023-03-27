Ekiti not owing any contractor, says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has said his administration is not owing any of the contractors handling projects, stressing that they have no excuse not to deliver on time and to specification. Oyebanji, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend while inspecting various road and drainage rehabilitation projects, added that the purpose of any responsible and responsive government is to ensure that its citizens enjoy a good life. He inspected the construction of roads at the GRA 3rd extension; Ajilosun-Ikere; Agric. Olope-Matthew Street and Midas area on Ado- Iworoko road.
