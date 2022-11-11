News

Ekiti NSCDC arrests suspected cultists, drug dealers, other

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested two persons in Ise- Ekiti in the Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State in connection with criminal activities. In a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the agency in the state Afolabi Tolulope stated that the suspects, Kayode Ilesanmi Fagbamigbe, 27, and Samson Omotayo, 38, were arrested following an investigation about kidnapping, drug peddling, cultism and armed robbery in the Ikere/Ise area.

Thebodysaid:”TheCounter- Terrorism Unit swung into action after a series of anticsby thesuspectstoresist arrestwhichlaterledtoapandemoniuminthetownasthe CTUcouldnotusea branded vehicle to make the arrest to forestall the likely escape of the suspects.”

The statement added that the youths of the town quickly blocked the road and prevented NSCDC officers from leaving. It said: “The youths claimedthattheofficerswere kidnappers which made the officers show them their Identity cards. The youths were not satisfied and went ahead to assault NSCDC officerswhowereontheir legal duty. The situation was later managed by the officers.”

 

