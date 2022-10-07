News

Ekiti: Old students canvass return of boarding system

The Old Students Association of Ipoti High School, Ipoti-Ekiti, in the Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State has appealed to the state government to restore the boarding system in secondary schools. The call was made yesterday by a member of the association and Chairman of the 50th-anniversary planning committee of the school, Mrs Monisola Iselowo-Olajide.

The event is slated for October 14. She stated that the boarding system would improve the standard of education in the area. Iselowo-Olajide added that the boarding system enhances the increase in enrolment figure and as well guarantee academic excellence saying that; “Parents are more comfortable and convenient bringing their wards to the boarding school,” she said.

She stated that the secondary school in the last fifty years has witnessed unprecedented facelifts across all areas, including the qualities of graduates from the school who are making waves in their chosen careers.

 

