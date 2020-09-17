Ekiti, Osun reach truce on boundary dispute

The Ekiti State Government has expressed determination to maintain peace along its boundaries with its neighbouring Osun State. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi disclosed this during a Joint Meeting of Ekiti and Osun officials on the Interstate Boundary organised by the National Boundary Commission in Osogbo.

Egbeyemi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Benedict Alabi, expressed confidence that an amicable and lasting solution would be found to the lingering dispute in communities located on the boundaries of the two states. According to a statement yesterdaybySpecialAssistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the peace parley was chaired by Director-General of the National BoundaryCommission, Mr. Adamu Adaji.

The two Deputy Governors, who signed a sevenpoint communique at the end of a one-day meeting appealed to the affected boundary communities to give peace a chance, urging them to refrain from actions that would lead to a breakdown of law and order. The Deputy Governors werejoinedbytheAttorneys- General/Commissioners of Justice of the two states, Mr. Wale Fapohunda (Ekiti) and Mr. Femi Akande (Osun), local government chairmen and traditional rulers of the affected communities. Egbeyemi in his keynote address expressed concern that residents living along the boundaries of the two states had been operating under very stringent conditions because they had been restrained from engaging in development projects in the disputed areas.

