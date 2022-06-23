News

Ekiti: Oyebanji, Afuye get return certificates

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State governor- elect Biodun Oyebanji and deputy governor-elect Mrs Monisade Afuye yesterday got their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the June 18 governorship election. Speaking at the event in Ado Ekiti, the former Secretary to the State Government praised the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Authentication System(BVAS), saying it is a game-changer in the country’s election- eering process. Oyebanji said he would partner INEC as a governor to fortify the electoral process. The winner of the House of Assembly byelection in Ekiti East Constituency 2, Oyewole Fatoba, also got his certificate of return from INEC.

 



