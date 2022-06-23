Ekiti: Oyebanji, Afuye get return certificates

The Ekiti State governor- elect Biodun Oyebanji and deputy governor-elect Mrs Monisade Afuye yesterday got their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the June 18 governorship election. Speaking at the event in Ado Ekiti, the former Secretary to the State Government praised the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Authentication System(BVAS), saying it is a game-changer in the country’s election- eering process. Oyebanji said he would partner INEC as a governor to fortify the electoral process. The winner of the House of Assembly byelection in Ekiti East Constituency 2, Oyewole Fatoba, also got his certificate of return from INEC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...