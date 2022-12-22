Ekiti: Oyebanji celebrates 55th birthday with physically challenged

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday splashed gifts, including food items and cash of one million naira each; to three special schools for physicallychallenged children in the state to commemorate his 55th birthday. He said he felt fulfilled sharing the joy of the day with the underprivileged rather than having a party.

The three schools which benefitted from the governor’s largesse are Government Special School for the Deaf, Ikoro Ekiti; Government Special School for the Physically -Challenged and Mentally Retarded, Ido Ekiti and the Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti. The wife of the gover-Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, visited the three schools with a handful of officials to personally make the presentation of foodstuffs and cash to the principals of the schools on behalf of the governor.

She said the governor did not want to wine and dine with his friends and top government functionaries in the Government House while the underprivileged in society suffers lack and hunger. “So, the governor said the food items and money that would have been spent on the birthday party be sent to these children so that they can have a merry Christmas and to let them know they are also important to his administration.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...