Ekiti: Oyebanji promises inclusive govt, seeks support

Ekiti State Governorelect Biodun Oyebanji has promised an inclusive government. Oyebanji made the promise yesterday in Ikole, Oye and Ilejemeje local government areas where he met with traditional rulers, All ProgressivesCongress(APC) leaders and other stakeholders to unveil his plans. He said: “I made a promise during my campaign that if elected I would come back to thank you. In particular, I appreciate our traditional rulers for their support and prayers. I know the influence and power of the Kabiyesis and I’m aware that their good disposition towards me and our party helped us win many people to our side. “To our party members and other people of Ekiti State, I thank you because you are truthful to yourselves, God and the generation yet unborn.”

