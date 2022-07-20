News

Ekiti: Oyebanji promises inclusive govt, seeks support

Ekiti State Governorelect Biodun Oyebanji has promised an inclusive government. Oyebanji made the promise yesterday in Ikole, Oye and Ilejemeje local government areas where he met with traditional rulers, All ProgressivesCongress(APC) leaders and other stakeholders to unveil his plans. He said: “I made a promise during my campaign that if elected I would come back to thank you. In particular, I appreciate our traditional rulers for their support and prayers. I know the influence and power of the Kabiyesis and I’m aware that their good disposition towards me and our party helped us win many people to our side. “To our party members and other people of Ekiti State, I thank you because you are truthful to yourselves, God and the generation yet unborn.”

 

News

Osinbajo disowns calls to contest 2023 Presidential poll

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned a group mobilizing support for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.   His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Monday said the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Osinbajo, […]
News

Mali to swear in civilian interim leader after coup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mali’s new president is to be sworn into office, five weeks after the overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Former Defence Minister Bah Ndaw, 70, was picked by the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to head a transitional government until elections, which are expected in 18 months, reports the BBC. Col Goita will be his […]
News Top Stories

Household products raise risk of premature birth –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said chemicals commonly found in the home could still raise pregnant women’s risk for premature delivery. Their report is published online recently in a Journal of ‘Perinatal Medicine’. The chemicals called polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) are used as flame retardants in items like furniture and carpets. There are an […]

