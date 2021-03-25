News

Ekiti partners religious leaders on COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Determined to ensure that all residents participate in taking the COVID-19 vaccine to effectively tackle the virus, Ekiti State government yesterday said it has collaborated with religious leaders to educate and sensitise the people with the assurance that the vaccine is safe for human consumption.

The sensitisation programme came up yesterday in Ado-Ekiti with religious leaders across the 16 local government areas of the state in attendance to correct all forms of misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca. Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Public Health and the focal person, Risk Communication/Compliance Monitoring Exercise Taskforce in the state, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, during the technicalsession, explainedthatthe state government recognised the major roles of religious leaders in shaping the society, hence the essence of having a roundtable talk with them for adequate dissemination of the true nature of the vaccine.

Ogunsakin attributed the timely production of the vaccines to technological advancement, adding that the government had already procured mobile solar devices to maintain the manufacturing temperature of the vaccines that had already been distributed to local governments in the state

