Ekiti pays victims of human rights violations, EndSARS N21.2m

The Ekiti State government said it has taken two important steps which would fast track access to justice for all those living in the State, without discrimination and based on economic status, gender, faith, or any other social markers of the people

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda (SAN).

According to the statement, the Government said it has completed payment of compensation awarded to victims of historical incidences of human rights violations, and those affected by the violence which broke out during the “Endsars” protests.

“In total, the sum of N21, 250,000.00 (Twenty One Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira has been paid out, being the full amount awarded by the Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Allegations of Human Rights Violations by Police Officers including Officers of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Other Persons (Endsars Panel).

“The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, on behalf of the Government of Ekiti State, tendered an unreserved apology to all victims of human rights violations in the state, as well as those affected by the violence that broke out during the ‘Endsars’ protests in the state.

He further assured of the government’s resolve to continue to strengthen the culture of good governance and respect for human rights in Ekiti State”

The Government acknowledged that compensation is only one component of the several recommendations of the panel, which included equally important recommendations such as the need to review the administration of justice system in a manner that priorities the needs of all those who come into conflict with the law while at the same time recognizing victims of crime as important stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

Fapohunda said: “We have taken a number of important steps in this regard. My office has implemented Mr. Governor’s directive on the development of a Victim’s Charter that spells out in simple words the rights, the obligations, and the duties of state institutions to victims of crime.

We have further implemented Mr. Governor’s directive for a holistic review of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State with emphasis on legal protection of victims of crime.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...