News

Ekiti PDP, APC trade words over COVID-19 palliatives, violence

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in war of words over palliatives and the violence that erupted in the state following hoodlums’ hijack of peaceful #EndSARS protest.

The PDP, however, requested for analysis on how the palliatives and the support funds were administered for the benefit of Ekiti residents by Governor Kayode Fayemi. But the APC replied that the COVID-19 palliatives and the funds were appropriately given to the people as Ekiti had a proven record as one of the best states in combatting the pandemic. APC said: “With the arrest and arraignment of some hoodlums, who turned out to be PDP members by the police in connection with massive destruction and looting of warehouses in the state last week, faces of those behind the recent terror unleashed on the hapless Ekiti citizens are being unveiled by security agents.

“The APC is now calling on security agents in the state not to treat with kid glove, the threat by the PDP that its members will take the law into their hand by resorting to defend themselves against any further attacks.” PDP said: “Governor Bello went on to say that it was only Kogi State that refused to sign MoU accepting the World Bank document N1.1 billion grant, meaning that other states, including Ekiti got the N1.1 billion from World Bank. “Also, over N1 billion was donated to Ekiti State by private individuals and corporate organisations, making over N3 billion that the state got for COVID-19. “Our question is: where is the money?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump Covid diagnosis shortens Pompeo’s Asia trip  

Posted on Author Reporter

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will cut short his trip to east Asia following the hospitalisation of Donald Trump with Covid-19. Pompeo would leave for Japan on Sunday but would not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said. Pompeo was meant to visit all three countries from […]
News

Mali to swear in civilian interim leader after coup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mali’s new president is to be sworn into office, five weeks after the overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Former Defence Minister Bah Ndaw, 70, was picked by the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to head a transitional government until elections, which are expected in 18 months, reports the BBC. Col Goita will be his […]
News

Anniversary Speech: De-emphasize partisanship, let’s build A’Ibom – Gov Emmanuel to stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  …appeals for continuous peaceful co-existence among citizens Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on stakeholders to de-emphasize partisan politics and come together to build a solid State for posterity. The governor made this appeal during his statewide broadcast to commemorate the thrirty third anniversary of the state creation, on Wednesday. Harping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: