Ekiti PDP, APC trade words over COVID-19 palliatives, violence

Ekiti People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in war of words over palliatives and the violence that erupted in the state following hoodlums’ hijack of peaceful #EndSARS protest.

The PDP, however, requested for analysis on how the palliatives and the support funds were administered for the benefit of Ekiti residents by Governor Kayode Fayemi. But the APC replied that the COVID-19 palliatives and the funds were appropriately given to the people as Ekiti had a proven record as one of the best states in combatting the pandemic. APC said: “With the arrest and arraignment of some hoodlums, who turned out to be PDP members by the police in connection with massive destruction and looting of warehouses in the state last week, faces of those behind the recent terror unleashed on the hapless Ekiti citizens are being unveiled by security agents.

“The APC is now calling on security agents in the state not to treat with kid glove, the threat by the PDP that its members will take the law into their hand by resorting to defend themselves against any further attacks.” PDP said: “Governor Bello went on to say that it was only Kogi State that refused to sign MoU accepting the World Bank document N1.1 billion grant, meaning that other states, including Ekiti got the N1.1 billion from World Bank. “Also, over N1 billion was donated to Ekiti State by private individuals and corporate organisations, making over N3 billion that the state got for COVID-19. “Our question is: where is the money?”

