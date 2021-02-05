Ekiti PDP: Back to the trenches

Anayo Ezugwu reports that unending internal crisis in Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between former Governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi, may jeopardize the chances of the party ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state

Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State lost the governorship election in 2018 to the All Progressives Congress (APC), it has not known peace. The party is enmeshed in a supremacy battle between Ayo Fayose, former governor of the state and his erstwhile ally and deputy, Biodun Olujimi, senator representing Ekiti South, over who controls the soul of the party in the state.

The unending crisis has factionalised the party between the two leaders, leading to court cases and counter-court cases, with Olujimi’s faction threatening to challenge the ruling of the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court. Appeal Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti had on Wednesday, January 27, dismissed an appeal filed by the Olujimi–led faction against the judgment of a Federal High Court over the party’s ward congresses.

Delivering judgment in the case with suit number: CA /EK/57/2020, Justice T. N Orji -Abadua upheld the decision of the trial court and held that the appellant’s case was not justifiable on the ground that it was a matter that emanated from intra-party affairs.

The Federal High Court had last year dismissed the suit, challenging the legal validity of Bisi Kolawole-led Executive Council of the PDP in Ekiti State on the ground that the Congresses that produced the leadership were an intraparty affair.

But the Olujimi’s group has maintained that the outcome of the party’s ward congress election early last year was manipulated to favour Fayose faction. The camp had filed a motion exparte, seeking an order of the court to restrain the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) from announcing, publishing, and recognising any list as a result of election of Ward Executives from the ad-hoc delegates that conducted the controversial election held on March 7, 2020.

It also sort the court order to restrain the party from acting on or making use of the names of winners of the congresses for the purpose of the local government, state and zonal congresses. Following the ruling of the Appeal Court, the faction in a communiqué signed by factional its public secretary, Sanya Adesua, urged its members to remain calm, ensuring them that the ruling would be appealed.

“That all governorship aspirants are encouraged to go ahead with their consultation and mobilisation of the generality of Ekiti people, who are anxiously waiting for a PDP Governor in 2022.

However, such sensitization must be devoid of rancour. The meeting commended all our party members for their steadfastness and beliefs in the eventual triumph of Justice over injustice, and truth over falsehood.

Forward ever, backward never,” it said. But Fayose has urged party members to see the court ruling as victory for all. He assured that he would not relent in his efforts to reconcile the party in the state. “No victor no vanquished. We are in deep talks to reconcile all. We should refrain from provocative languages.

These issues will be resolved as a family,” he said. The crisis has defied all moves by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to reconcile the warring parties. Even the seven-man caretaker committee set up by the NWC failed to resolve the issues. For instance, last August, the crisis rocking the PDP in Ekiti state escalated following the conduct of parallel state congresses for the state working committee of the party.

From the controversial congresses, a former commissioner for environment, Bisi Kolawole emerged chairman from the Fayose’s camp, while the Olujimi group elected a former member of the House of Representatives, Kehinde Odebunmi as the state chairman of the opposition party in the state. Fayose’s group are being supported by the NWC because the national body recognized Kolawole-led state working committee, while the Odebunmi-led factional committee are being supported by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

The divided support from NWC and Governor Makinde has further aggravated the crisis in the state. As the infighting lingers, some political analysts are worried that the intractable crisis may jeopardize the opportunities of the party reclaiming the state it lost to APC in the last governorship election during the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election. And even the chances of winning any State or National Assembly seats in 2023.

They are also of the opinion that the crisis may affect the chances of the state to have a good representation at the zonal level of the party ahead of the zonal congress later this year.

Opeyemi Falegan, a chieftain of the party in Ekiti State, said it is only genuine reconciliation among party members in the state would resolve the on-going uproar in the party. He called for reconciliation among members of the two factions.

He said the party needs to be well repositioned than ever, especially in terms of leadership structure to further build members’ confidence and make it stronger. According to him, party members need to be convinced that the era of a winner takes all has been completely buried, while the interest of party members will be adequately protected, especially during the party’s primary elections in the nearest future.

“What is needed within the PDP in the state now is a genuine and unbiased reconciliatory mechanism that will bring all together as members of the same family. “PDP leaders across the board must strive to work together as an indefatigable and united entity to reclaim power from All progressive congress (APC) during the 2022 governorship election in the state. The expression of fundamental human rights by the two factions within the party in the current tussle is, no doubt, an indication that members of the party in Ekiti still believe in democracy. After all, the latest move would only strengthen the party after a genuine reconciliation that must be accepted to all groups and stakeholders,” he said.

The supremacy battle in Ekiti State has turned into a zonal problem with Fayose and Makinde battling for the control of the party in the southwest. And as it is, the crack is widening following the open refusal to attend a reconciliation meeting with Makinde called by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Lere Olayinka, the media aide to Fayose said although the former governor wanted to attend the meeting, his loyalists said they would not sit at the same table with Makinde because of his utterances and actions. “Fayose did not attend the meeting. Those invited from the other side said they were not going to be part of the meeting.

They said they did not want to go to the Government House or sit on the same table with Governor Makinde. “The impression was that the meeting would be shifted but I believe Governor Wike just came to attend it for formality sake. One thing is that nothing can be achieved without the other side at the meeting.”

Governor Makinde and Fayose have been locked up in a supremacy battle over who controls the leadership of the party in southwest; with the Fayose insisting that being a sitting governor does not confer on someone automatic position of zonal leader of the party. Though he acknowledged that the Oyo State governor is a zonal leader of the party, he is of the view that Makinde should allow local leaders to run affairs of every state chapter.

The former governor of Ekiti State is also of the opinion that Makinde should honour an agreement reached before the 2020 Ondo State governorship primaries that Eddy Olafeso would retain his position as the National Vice-Chairman of PDP in the zone if he loses the governorship ticket.

The PDP chieftain insisted that an agreement was reached by party executive members that Mr Olafeso would be allowed to retain his position. But Makinde appears to be against the plan to allow Olafeso to return to the position he resigned from to contest the 2020 PDP governorship primary election in Ondo State.

The governor is rooting for an Oyo indigene to emerge as the next national vice chairman of the party, with some PDP chieftain insisting that the state has not produced the zonal chairman since 1999. Oyo PDP Publicity Secretary Akeem Olatunji, said, “The only way a game can be balanced is when each participant enjoys equal opportunity. Why not Oyo State this time? Anyone working against this agenda is working against Oyo PDP’s interest. We align with Governor Makinde’s position for Oyo PDP to produce the next zonal chairman.”

