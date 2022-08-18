Ekiti PDP chides Fayemi over non-payment of WASSCE fees

Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Kayode Fayemi over the state government’s alleged failure to pay the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees of the students who sat for the exam.

The opposition party claimed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is withholding their results because of the development. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) debunked the claim, saying the release of the results is administrative.

The PDP Publicity Secretary Raphael Adeyanju in a statement yesterday alleged that the failure of the governor to pay the fees a week after the results had been released by the examination body has thrown the parents and students into tension and psychological trauma. The Head of Nigeria Office of WAEC Patrick Areghan while announcing the results last week said 10 debtor-states, including Ekiti, should not expect the release of the results of the candidates they sponsored for the examination unless they demonstrate serious commitments. The PDP lamented that a state once noted for scholarship leading to it being christened Fountain of Knowledge had been turned into Fountain of Ignorance by the APC government.

