Ekiti PDP chieftain, Aluko, joins APC

Erstwhile loyalist of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, Dr. Tope Aluko yesterday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Paul Omotoso formally received Aluko into the party at Ward B Secretariat in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Addressing party leaders, Aluko said “if you are from Iyin Ekiti, you will know that Governor Kayode Fayemi really favoured us in elective and appointive positions, so I am coming to add value to this party. I am not here to cause trouble.

“They have given me the guidelines and I am ready to abide by it in the interest of discipline in our party.”

Aluko, who added that his defection would not affect his relationship with Fayose, who he described as a mentor, brother and friend said “in December last year, I told the former governor that I want to settle down in Iyin Ekiti and play my politics.

And with what Governor Fayemi has done for us here, the APC remains the only party here and I have to join the train. I told him I will be joining APC and he approved of it. So, this defection won’t strain our relationship in any way.”

