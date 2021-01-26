News

Ekiti PDP chieftain, Aluko, joins APC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO- EKITI Comment(0)

Erstwhile loyalist of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, Dr. Tope Aluko yesterday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

 

The APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Paul Omotoso formally received Aluko into the party at Ward B Secretariat in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun local government area of the state.

 

Addressing party leaders, Aluko said “if you are from Iyin Ekiti, you will know that Governor Kayode Fayemi really favoured us in elective and appointive  positions, so I am coming to add value to this party. I am not here to cause trouble.

 

“They have given me the guidelines and I am ready to abide by it in the interest of discipline in our party.”

 

Aluko, who added that his defection would not affect his relationship with Fayose, who he described as a mentor, brother and friend said “in December last year, I told the former governor that I want to settle down in Iyin Ekiti and play my politics.

 

And with what Governor Fayemi has done for us here, the APC remains the only party here and I have to join the train. I told him I will be joining APC and he approved of it. So, this defection won’t strain our relationship in any way.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom: Bishop Kukah’s quit notice, a recipe for national disintegration

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday said that the quit notice given to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah by the Moslem Solidarity Forum (MSF) to leave the state is a recipe for the country’s disintegration. Governor Ortom said the statement of the group directing Bishop Kukah to apologize or leave Sokoto […]
News

LAUTECH ownership: We can now restore varsity’s lost glory –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…commends Osun govt’s cooperation   Following the termination of the joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, between the Oyo and Osun State Governments, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has declared that the state now has the opportunity to restore the lost glory of the university.   The governor also […]
News

58 Plateau doctors, nurses, pharmacists, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

No fewer than 58 health workers, including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, three pharmacists, four laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners, among other frontline workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Coordinating Secretary of COVID-19 Task Force,   Prof. Danladi Atu, said a total of 58 health workers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica