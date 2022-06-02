News

Ekiti PDP: Crisis rocks Fayose’s camp over outcome of primary poll

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Following the outcome of the primary election of thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakarastheparty’sstandard- bearer, astrong division has been alleged to be ravaging the political camp of the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

This is coming as the formergovernor hasreportedly sacked his Personal Assistant (PA) Mr Sunday Anifowose, because of the PA’s decision to vote for Atiku at the primary. A source, who disclosed this yesterday, said that voting for Atiku was against the rules stipulated in Fayose’s political camp.

The source explained: “Mr. Fayose has sacked his Personal Assistant, Administration /Special Duties and former Special Assistant on Stomach Infrastructure, Sunday Anifowose, for voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.” The list of departed loyalists of Fayose, according to the source, included: “Fayose’s former personal physician and an ex-lawmaker in the state; Samuel Omotosho, his former Chief of Staff during his second term, Dipo Anisulowo and, most recently, Prof Olusola Eleka, Fayose’s deputy during his second year in office” It further revealed that Fayose is upset and very angry with some delegates from Ekiti who voted for Atiku, against his choice. However, special adviser to the former governor on publiccommunication, Lere Olayinka, when contactedon phone, debunked the allegation, saying the accusation was “not true.”

 

Our Reporters

