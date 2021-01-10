News

Ekiti PDP determined to overthrow APC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State said in an effort to operate on a virile team and recapture power in 2022, it has commenced mobilisation of members and mapping out strategies in preparation for governorship election.

 

The party in this regard has mandated it’s executives at all levels to begin aggressive membership mobilisation to strengthen the party to be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The decision was taken yesterday at a meeting convened by the PDP State Secretary, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun with 16 local governments and 155 ward secretaries in the state.

 

The meeting, which was held at the state party secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado- Ekiti, was attended by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Bisi Kolawole and other members of the state working committee.

 

Addressing the party’s executives, the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Kolawole, charged the party executives to embark on aggressive membership drive for the party to strengthen the party to take control of the state from APC in the 2022 governorship election.

 

Kolawole said the meeting was unprecedented, saying this would be the first time that a secretary would organise a programme of this nature to boost the chances of the party

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

