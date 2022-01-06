News

Ekiti: PDP holds guber primary Jan 26

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted its governorship primary for Ekiti State election to January 16. The party had earlier fixed its primary for January 28. But a statement by National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, said the timetable has been adjusted. It added that the ward congress to elect three-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for January 7 and 8, has been shifted to Saturday, January 15.

“Consequently, the local government congress to elect one national delegate per local government as well as persons living with disability, earlier scheduled for January 15 has been shifted to Saturday, January 22. “The state congress to elect the governorship candidate earlier scheduled for Friday, January is now slated to hold on January 26. It enjoined all governorship aspirants, stakeholders, leaders and members of party in Ekiti State to be guided by the change. About 17 aspirants are contesting to fly the PDP ticket in the election.

 

Our Reporters

