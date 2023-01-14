News

Ekiti PDP holds rally for Atiku, Olujimi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

No fewer than 10,000 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South senatorial District of Ekiti state yesterday gathered at Ikere Ekiti, the headquarters of the district, to solicit for the actualisation of the presidential and senatorial ambition of Atiku Abubakar and Biodun Olujimi respectively.

This form part of the political activities towards the presidential election slated to hold in the country on February 25. The PDP staged the solidarity rally with party members from the six local government areas in the district comprising Ikere, Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Ise-orun, Emure and Ekiti South West in attendance They also urged support for the 30-year-old House of Representatives Candidate, Henrich Akomolafe and other House of Assembly candidates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Turkish drones, helicopters to arrive Nigeria – Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, has said that drones and helicopters from Turkey will soon arrive in Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the country. Bayraktar made this known during the commemoration of the 99th National Day of the Republic of Turkey in Abuja.   […]
News

2022 Budget: Senate uncovers N4.5bn police barracks project in NDLEA allocations

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, rejected the report of its Committee on Drugs and Narcotics after it discovered a fraudulent injection of N4.5 billion meant for the construction of police barracks in the 2022 budget of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The fraudulent injection was revealed when Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and […]
News

Customs begins full automation of operations

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…say, all imports to pass through scanning process The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has commenced full automation of its operations, saying forthwith, all containerised imports entering the country will be scanned as it has secured X-ray and installed machines across the ports in the country and approved border stations. Making this disclosure in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica