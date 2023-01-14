Ekiti PDP holds rally for Atiku, Olujimi

No fewer than 10,000 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South senatorial District of Ekiti state yesterday gathered at Ikere Ekiti, the headquarters of the district, to solicit for the actualisation of the presidential and senatorial ambition of Atiku Abubakar and Biodun Olujimi respectively.

This form part of the political activities towards the presidential election slated to hold in the country on February 25. The PDP staged the solidarity rally with party members from the six local government areas in the district comprising Ikere, Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Ise-orun, Emure and Ekiti South West in attendance They also urged support for the 30-year-old House of Representatives Candidate, Henrich Akomolafe and other House of Assembly candidates.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...