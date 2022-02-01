Ekiti PDP primary: Police arraign 98 for possessing illegal arms

No fewer than 98 suspected criminals were yesterday arraigned by the police before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for offences bordering on the breakdown of law and order

. According to police prosecutor Samson Osubu, the defendants were found in possession of unlawful arms in public and spurred violence. He said they committed the offence on January 25 at Itawure along the Efon Alaaye Highway between Osun and Ekiti states.

The defendants were said to have hoarded 11 vehicles from Ibadan heading to Ado-Ekiti for Wednesday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.

They were said to unlawfully possess two Pump Action Guns, three pistols, six dane guns, 98 cartridges, knives, cutlasses and charms.

The police said: “The offences contravene Sections 516, 80, 88 and Section 4 and punishable under Section 27(b) (c) of Firearms Act Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 sought court adjournment to enable him to study the case files and assembles his witnesses.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty as their lawyers, Odunayo Okunade, Busuyi Ayorinde and Chris Omokhafe, urged the court to grant them bail.

