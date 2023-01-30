News

Ekiti PDP senatorial candidate lauds party leadership over lifting of suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ekiti North, Prince Funso Ayeni, has applauded the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for lifting the suspension imposed on him aftermath of the Presidential rally held in the state recently. The NWC had after the Atiku/Okowa presidential rally held in Ado Ekiti, suspended five House of Representatives candidates and two Senatorial candidates of the party over alleged antiparty activities. But the NWC of the party, had through a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Saturday announced the lifting of the suspension on Ayeni and the House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti North federal constituency II, Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel. According to the statement, the decision to lift the suspension was sequel to the report of the disciplinary committee which recommended the lifting of the suspension on the ground that they have “shown manifest remorse, apology for their conduct and affirmed loyalty to the party, as well as, renewed commitment towards the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.”

 

