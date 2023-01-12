News

Ekiti PDP stakeholders meet, seek dissolution of Atiku Campaign Council

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

National and state Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have expressed discontentment over the composition of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in the state. Rising from their meeting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the National and State House of Assembly candidates called for dissolution of the campaign council, “to allow our input as the key stakeholders, to save the current situation in the State.” A release yesterday by one of the candidates, Lere Olayinka, said the meeting was attendedbysevenoutof thenine NationalAssemblycandidates and20outof the26stateHouse of Assemblycandidates.

The candidates in a letter to the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar titled; “Ekiti: Before it is too late,” read; “While we wish you as well as ourselves success in the coming general elections, wewishtocallyour attention to the followings, regarding the party decisions, which are no doubt, inimical to our own elections. “Recall that we raised the issue of inclusion of SDP members in the Presidential Campaign Council in EkitiStateandweaskedhow workable it will be for SDP members to campaign for PDP Senatorial and House of Reps candidates when the party is also fielding candidatesforthesamepositions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo
News

FG committed to diversifying economy – Minister

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hon. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Thursday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to diversifying the national economy and putting it back on the path of growth. He said the Federal Government was also determined to do all it entailed to lift the country out of poverty […]
News

Bauchi gov dispels rumours of plotting crisis in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dispelled rumours of a plotting crisis in northern Nigeria, saying that his administration is working very hard towards making Nigeria and the northern part of the country very safe. Accordingly, he took a swift reaction to the recent insinuations by some governor’s and politicians that he is among those […]
News Top Stories

Study links salt substitute to reduced stroke risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in China said using a simple and low-cost salt substitute could slash the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and all-cause mortality in older adults with a history of stroke or high blood pressure. The results of a new study from China found that using a low-cost salt substitute strategy could prevent up to one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica