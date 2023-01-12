Ekiti PDP stakeholders meet, seek dissolution of Atiku Campaign Council

National and state Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have expressed discontentment over the composition of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in the state. Rising from their meeting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the National and State House of Assembly candidates called for dissolution of the campaign council, “to allow our input as the key stakeholders, to save the current situation in the State.” A release yesterday by one of the candidates, Lere Olayinka, said the meeting was attendedbysevenoutof thenine NationalAssemblycandidates and20outof the26stateHouse of Assemblycandidates.

The candidates in a letter to the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar titled; “Ekiti: Before it is too late,” read; “While we wish you as well as ourselves success in the coming general elections, wewishtocallyour attention to the followings, regarding the party decisions, which are no doubt, inimical to our own elections. “Recall that we raised the issue of inclusion of SDP members in the Presidential Campaign Council in EkitiStateandweaskedhow workable it will be for SDP members to campaign for PDP Senatorial and House of Reps candidates when the party is also fielding candidatesforthesamepositions.”

