Ekiti PDP suspends member for accepting Fayemi’s appointment

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended one of its members, Mr Badejo Anifowose, on alleged antiparty activities and gross misconduct.

Anifowose, according to the party, was suspended for accepting a political appointment from the ruling All progressive Congress APC in the state.

The PDP in a press statement signed by its spokesman, Raphael Adeyanju, and made available to journalists on Monday said: “Anifowose, a strong ally of the PDP Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Abiodun Olujinmi, had accepted the position of Chairman, Environmental Protection Agency from Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, against the party’s advice”

The statement added that the state’s working committee, had at an emergency meeting presided over by the Chairman, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, on Monday, and approved the suspension following recommendations from Anifowose’s ward and local government executives of the PDP.

The PDP spokesman explained “the leadership of his Ikun Ward O1 in Moba Local government had set up a three-man committee chaired by Agbede Sunday, with Afolabi Nike as the Secretary and Owoeye as member to investigate all allegations against Anifowose, but he refused to honor the invitation.”

